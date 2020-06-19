GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) – Troopers said a person who was hurt in a wreck in late May has died, more than three weeks after the crash on I-85.
Troopers said the crash happened on the afternoon of May 28 on I-85 North near mile marker 57.
A Toyota SUV was stopped in traffic when troopers say that vehicle was rear-ended by a Jaguar.
The driver of SUV was not hurt but the passenger was taken to the hospital with injuries. Troopers said that passenger passed away at the hospital on Friday.
The coroner identified the victim as Mark Charles Rhoads, 68, of Herman Wilson Road in Lake Lure, NC.
The driver of the Jaguar was entrapped in the car and was taken to the hospital with injuries after being mechanically freed. Troopers said the Jaguar driver was cited for driving too fast for conditions.
MORE NEWS - Alaskan family finds mysterious message in a bottle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.