A man plays the same lottery numbers twice -- and has $200,000 to show for it

You know how they say that anything worth doing is worth doing twice?
Well, a man in South Carolina must have taken it to heart -- and now he has $200,000 to show for it.
The man went to a package store in the town of Summerville and bought two tickets with the same number: 2, 4, 5, 6, 9.
"If I'm going to play it once, more is better," he told South Carolina Lottery officials.
And it was: Each of the tickets netted him $100,000.
Lottery officials said the odds of winning $100,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 501,942.
However, you can look at this story as a glass half-full or half-empty tale.
You see, the man was just a dollar away from another $100K.
Had he "Powered-Up" for just an additional $1, the $100,000 top prize would have tripled to $300,000 when a three was drawn.
