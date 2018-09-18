Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Mega Millions ticket worth $10,000, sold at a Gaffney gas station in March, has yet to be claimed.
The ticket is set to expire on September 23.
The ticket was purchased at the Kangaroo Express on Hyatt Street in Gaffney on March 27.
The ticket must be claimed in person at the Columbia Claims Center no later than 4 p.m. on Friday, September 21. If mailed, it must be postmarked no later than Sunday, September 23.
The winning numbers were:
7-25-43-56-59 Megaball: 13
Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, click here.
