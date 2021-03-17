GREENVILLE, SC (Fox Carolina) - Greenville residents have a new local option for grocery shopping.
Food Lion opened a new store in Greenville on Wednesday. The store was previously a BI-LO before it the company converted it. This new location is part of Food Lion's acquisition of 62 former BI-LO/Harveys across the Carolinas and Georgia.
The current store manager, Eddie Griggs, is excited to open up to the community. “We have wonderful associates and customers. My team and I look forward to introducing our neighbors to more variety, fresh faces, and everyday low prices to help our customers nourish their families," Griggs said, in a news release.
According to Food Lion, Griggs worked in the local community for almost sixty years before taking this position.
As part of their launch, Food Lion donated $1,500 to Piedmont Emergency Relief, an agency that provides food to families in need. According to Food Lion, the agency will continue to receive food from the store to distribute.
The new store is located at 6 K Mart Plz., Greenville, S.C. 29605, and will be open from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m.
