ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Shenandoah Growers broke ground on its next indoor "Biofarm" in Anderson County, according to officials from the company.
Officials say that the project plans to create 50 local and well-paying jobs.
Shenandoah Growers aims to deliver 100% USDA-certified organic produce that is affordable and accessible, according to officials. The company has long-standing partnerships with the nation's largest food retailers and has products available in around 20,000 stores, according to officials.
Governor Henry McMaster said in a press release, “we work hard every day to show companies that South Carolina is the right place for them to do business. We greatly appreciate Shenandoah Growers, Inc.’s decision to invest and create new jobs in Anderson County.”
The 100,000-square-foot farm will be located at 2665 Highway 29 South in Anderson.
“I am especially excited about this announcement because Shenandoah’s operations fit perfectly with the long and storied tradition of agriculture in southern Anderson County," said Anderson County Councilman Ray Graham. "We are glad to have them on board and I know they will feel right at home in our community.”
The new facility is expected to begin operations by the second quarter of 2022.
Here are some photos from the future site of the farm.
