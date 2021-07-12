GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- County Councilman Joe Dill confirms that Hobby Lobby and Five Below are planning to set up in the Cherrydale area of Greenville, SC.
Dill says that Hobby Lobby and Five Below are among the businesses coming to the space under construction along North Pleasantburg Drive and Furman Hall Road. He adds that more are coming but he does not currently have their names.
Both Hobby Lobby and Five Below have applied for permits, according to Dill
