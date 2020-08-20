(FOX Carolina) - Listen up all you lovers of Cinnamon Toast Crunch. You'll soon be able to make anything taste like your favorite cereal with an all new Cinnadust seasoning.
B&G Foods is releasing a new seasoning that mimics the taste of the classic cereal. The seasoning is a blend of cinnamon and sugar with some sweet notes of vanilla and graham.
Cinnadust will be available beginning September 1 exclusively at Sam's Club, but don't worry if you aren't a member. The seasoning will roll out to grocery stores sometime in early 2021.
Happy hunting!
More news: Initial unemployment claims in S.C. increased last week, but still well below 10,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.