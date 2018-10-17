Whiteville, NC (FOX Carolina) - A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper has died after being shot in the line of duty Wednesday morning.
Officials say trooper Kevin Conner, an 11-year-veteran of the NCSHP, assigned to troop B in Columbus County, was shot and killed on Highway 701 in Whiteville, NC which is west of Wilmington.
Troopers say that Conner was stopping a white GMC pickup truck for speeding near Sellers Town Road in Columbus County.
As trooper Conner was making his initial approach to the vehicle, troopers say the driver fired several shots, striking Conner.
Troopers tell us that after assaulting Conner, the suspect fled the scene, traveling into Fair Bluff.
After local police attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver fled, initiating a brief pursuit, resulting in the suspects vehicle being disabled and him fleeing further on foot.
Troopers with the NCSHP say the suspect was taken into custody after an extensive search without further incident.
Conner was transported to a local hospital but did not survive his injuries.
“The Highway Patrol family is mourning the loss of a hero and will forever be changed by the tragic events that have occurred”, said Colonel Glenn McNeill Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. “We ask everyone to please keep Trooper Conner’s family and all who knew him in your thoughts and prayers.”
“We extend our deepest sympathy to Trooper Conner’s family”, said Public Safety Secretary Erik A. Hooks. “Trooper Conner was killed while protecting and serving his community. We mourn our loss and will continue to support his family. We are grateful for his service and honor the men and women who serve in harm’s way, each and every day.”
Governor Roy Cooper said, "The tragic loss of Trooper Kevin Conner of the NC State Highway Patrol weighs heavily on our hearts. We are forever grateful for his devoted service and selfless commitment to protecting the people of North Carolina. Our prayers are with his family and friends and his colleagues in law enforcement."
The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was transported to the Columbus County Jail by investigators.
Charges are pending a further investigation.
