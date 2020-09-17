MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Signs are up announcing a Popeyes being built in Mauldin.
Pintail Capital Partners confirmed via their Facebook page that they are developing a Popeyes at 200 South Main Street in Mauldin.
The restaurant is opening in 2021.
Pintail said they have a neighboring site available fort another 2,500-3,500 sq. foot building with a drive-thru window.
The site work has begun near the Owens Lane intersection.
FOX Carolina has reached out to the city of Mauldin and Popeyes for additional details.
