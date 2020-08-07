Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Beginning Friday, August 7, a portion of I-385 southbound will be closed to make preparations for upcoming bridge adjustments.
According to officials, the closure, which will happen weather permitting, will run from 9 p.m. - 7 a.m. from just south of Roper Mountain Road to Woodruff Road.
Drivers wanting to continue on I-385 Southbound will be detoured to Exit 35 (I-385 SB to Woodruff Road) and will follow signs to I-385 Southbound.
As always, drivers in the area are asked to obey speed limits and to be mindful of workers in the construction area.
