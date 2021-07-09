SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Alzheimer's Association is hosting their 13th annual "A Ride to Remember" cross-state cycling event.
Organizers said this year, more than 200 cyclists are taking part in a three-day group ride that will take them 252-mile to ride from Simpsonville to Charleston. That's a ride through 10 counties.
According to the organization. funds raised will provide local education and support services, as well as fund innovative research grants through the Alzheimer's Association.
Organizers mentioned that more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease. In South Carolina, 95,000 people have this disease and an estimated 199,000 family members and friends provide unpaid care to assist them.
To learn more about the association or to donate, click here.
MORE NEWS: Crews respond to two story house fire on Byrd Boulevard in Greenville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.