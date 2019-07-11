SUMMERVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said Sheriff Duane Lewis awarded a deputy the “life-saving medal” after saving the life of a newborn baby that stopped breathing.
It happened on June 11 after Deputy Kimbro pulled over a vehicle for speeding.
What happened next was captured on Kimbro’s body-worn camera.
When the driver stopped, she got out of her car and alerted Kimbro her 12-day-old baby had stopped breathing while drinking a bottle.
Kimbro jumped into action and performed life-saving first aid until EMS arrived.
“When we wear the uniform and badge, we become what someone needs at that moment. For one Deputy that meant he needed to become the line between life and death for one young child,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook Thursday.
MORE NEWS - Greenville Animal Care having free adoptions July 12-14!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.