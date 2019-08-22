Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - Two people have died after shootingg early Thursday morning at a bar in Columbia according to WACH FOX 57. Two other people were also wounded.
The shooting was reported to happen at McCary's Bar and Grille located on Bush River Road around 2:25 a.m.
WACH says investigators with the Richland County Sheriff's Office are searching for a suspect but haven't released a description at this time.
Workers at the bar reportedly asked the suspect, who had been previously asked not to return to McCary's, to leave and that's when deputies said the man pulled out a gun and began firing indiscriminately.
Another person was also with the suspect in the bar.
We'll update as more information becomes available.
The conditions of the two surviving victims are not known.
McCary's posted a statement about the incident on Facebook and offered prayers to the victims' families.
