GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Officials said I-385 South will be closed in the Gateway Project construction zone Friday night until Monday morning as crews shift traffic onto the new bridge over I-85.
The closure will begin at 9 p.m. Friday and continue until 5 a.m. Monday.
During the closure, traffic on I-385 South will be detoured at Exit 36B to I-85 South, then turned around to I-85 North at Mauldin Road (Exit 46C), and then finally directed back to I-385 at Exit 51B.
MORE NEWS - Man put in medically-induced coma from vaping-related lung disease
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.