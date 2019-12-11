Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - A Silver Alert was canceled Wednesday, a day after Asheville police said they weresearching for a missing elderly man who suffers from some type of dementia.
A Silver Alert was issued early Tuesday morning for Horace D. Kinlaw. He was last seen at the Walmart on Bleachery Boulevard wearing a black Carolina Panthers Pullover, a Korean War Veteran hat and jeans.
Mr. Kinlaw is 88 years old with blue eyes and short white hair. He is 6'1", 195 pounds and wears glasses.
He was last driving a 1999 silver Toyota Solara with a North Carolina license plate.
North Carolina officials announced Wednesday afternoon that the Silver Alert had been canceled.
No other details were immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.