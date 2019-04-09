Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - A Silver Alert has been issued as the search continues for a missing 85-year-old woman in Buncombe County.
According to the Buncombe County Sheriff's office, Addilaye Florence was driving from Fayetteville Monday night when her care broke down on I-70 in Swannanoa.
Deputies say Florence was traveling with her daughter, who was found around 3:30 a.m. in the woods nearby, and taken to the hospital.
Deputies said they towed the vehicle and began actively searching on Warren Wilson Road off US 70 for the 85-year-old.
Deputies say Florence is approximately 5'5" and 110 pounds in weight, medium to long hair, black hair with red tint. Deputies say Florence wears glasses and has a light complexion.
They believe she could be in danger because she has dementia and diabetes.
Just after 1 p.m. Tuesday, a Silver Alert was issued in the case.
Anyone with information about Addilaye Florence is asked to call Officer Nye at the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-433-1331.
