Union, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery says a Union woman is a quarter of a million dollars richer and is thanking her craving for fried chicken.
The lucky winner stopped at the Kangaroo Express in Jonesville for chicken, but instead ended up buying a lottery ticket worth $250,000.
Officials say the winner was screaming on the phone with her daughters from the stores parking lot, "I won! I won!"
Officials say when the winner got home, her daughters were waiting for her.
“We were all screaming, jumping up and down and hugging each other,” the winner said. “We wondered what to do next.”
Officials say the family spent the whole ride to Columbia talking and laughing together about their mom's lottery win.
The winner said, “You see other people win, but you never think it will be you."
Two top prizes of the $250,000 remain in the $10 Lucky 10 game, at odds of 1 in 660,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.