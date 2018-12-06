GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Solicitor Walt Wilkins announced Thursday that a 25-year-old woman will spend decades in prison for transporting heroin along I-85 in Greenville County, hidden beneath a toddler’s car seat.

Wilkins said Victoria Lorraine Sanchez was convicted on December 5 of trafficking heroin and unlawful conduct toward a child. The judge sentenced her to 32 years in prison.

Sanchez was arrested on June 28, 2017, after deputies pulled her over for following too closely on the interstate. She didn’t have a driver’s license or proof of insurance and could not answer questions about how she reportedly purchased the car a day earlier in Atlanta.

Deputies asked Sanchez if they could search the car and said they found more than 17 pounds of heroin hidden in a compartment under the rear seat, beneath her 3-year-old child’s car seat.

The heroin had a street value of $7 million.