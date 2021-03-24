Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg police said a woman has died after being hit by a train Wednesday morning.
Major Art Littlejohn said police were called to the tracks near Brawley Street and Allen Street around 7:20 a.m.
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office and police are responding to a fatal accident involving a pedestrian and a train early Wednesday morning.
"The investigation revealed the victim was walking on the tracks when she was struck," Littlejohn stated in a news release. "It appears she attempted to walk away from the tracks, however she was not able to clear the train’s path of travel."
Littlejohn said the woman had passed away before emergency responders arrived.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger confirmed his office was investigating the death. He has not yet released the name of the deceased.
More news: Few showers today, storms late Thursday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.