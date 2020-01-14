Boiling Springs, SC (FOX Carolina) - Someone in Boiling Springs is walking around a little happier today after winning the Lucky for Life lottery on Monday.
According to the S.C. Education Lottery, the winning ticket was sold at the S&J Mart on Asheville Highway in Boiling Springs.
The winner will receive $25,000 a year for life or can opt for a one time cash payout of $390,000 if there are less than 21 winners.
The winning numbers for Monday January 13 were:
7 - 16 - 30 - 32 – 39 Lucky Ball: 17
The "for life" prize is payable for the length of the winners natural life, with payments guaranteed for a minimum of 20 years.
The odds of winning $25,000 a year for life are 1 in 1,813,028.
More news: Gaffney Police looking for man charged with attempted murder
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.