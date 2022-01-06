GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - One year ago, the nation watched in astonishment as the U.S. Capitol building was under attack.
FOX Carolina spoke with a political science professor at Furman University about how the events of January 6, 2021 shapes American history.
“It just symbolizes the deep, deep divide that we’re experiencing now in this country,” said Brent Nelsen.
Many questions remain unanswered at this point. But one answer we wanted to find out is would that divide ever close.
“We’ve seen deep divides in this country before: the Civil War, Civil Rights, Vietnam — we’ve had some really big political divides in this country,” said Nelsen. “And we have healed those over time.
It will be interesting to see and read how the insurrection will play out in history books.
For Nelsen, that day has influenced the way he teaches comparative politics.
“I pay much more attention to democracy, how democracies rise and how democracies fall,” he said.
Watching it happen in real time reminded the professor of how violent other countries have gotten when dealing with government issues.
“I had always sort of seen those things as happening over there, in other countries. But the fact is that human nature is the same around the world.”
Another important question we asked was if the insurrection will cause future elections to be heavily scrutinized in the future.
“Both democrats and republicans come into the process with certain grievances.”
