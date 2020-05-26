COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced an additional 253 coronavirus cases and 6 new virus-related deaths.
As of May 26, DHEC is reporting that South Carolina is now seeing 10,416 reported cases and 446 deaths.
Four of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Fairfield, Florence, Greenville and Spartanburg counties. Two young adults from Greenville and Lexington also passed away. Both had underlying health conditions.
Tuesday's new cases were identified in the following counties:
- Aiken (3)
- Anderson (3)
- Beaufort (9)
- Berkeley (1)
- Calhoun (1)
- Charleston (8)
- Cherokee (3)
- Chester (3)
- Chesterfield (9)
- Clarendon (2)
- Colleton (2)
- Darlington (8
- Dillon (4)
- Dorchester (1)
- Florence (7)
- Georgetown (2)
- Greenville (46)
- Greenwood (10)
- Horry (5)
- Jasper (1)
- Kershaw (6)
- Lancaster (1)
- Laurens (1)
- Lee (9)
- Lexington (14)
- Marion (1)
- Marlboro (5)
- Newberry (2)
- Orangeburg (10)
- Pickens (3)
- Richland (21)
- Saluda (1)
- Spartanburg (36)
- Sumter (1)
- Union (3)
- Williamsburg (5)
- York (6)
Also on Tuesday, DHEC announced it had exceeded its goal to test 110,000 South Carolinians by the end of May. To date, they've tested 110,316 people since May 1.
“We want South Carolinians to know that DHEC is doing everything we can to stop the spread of COVID-19, and a key component of that is increasing our testing capacity,” said Rick Toomey, DHEC Director. “DHEC continues to work with federally qualified health centers, hospitals, and other community partners to expand COVID-19 testing across the state as part of our statewide testing strategy. Together, we can increase the availability of testing and help everyone continue to take the steps needed to help slow the spread of COVID-19.”
In total, 178,119 tests have been conducted by state and private labs since March 5.
DHEC has 74 mobile testing sites scheduled through July 2, with new events being added daily. For more information on those, click here.
They also have 145 permanent testing locations at health care facilities throughout South Carolina.
Stay up to date on COVID-19 in South Carolina here.
MORE NEWS:
Gov. Cooper "looking forward to continued conversations" with RNC on safest way to hold the August event in Charlotte
Greenwood Co. deputies ramping up patrols after hearing of possible retaliation shooting over fatal Myrtle Beach shooting
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.