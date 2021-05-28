GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Although the roads will be busy over Memorial Day Weekend, experts say it will still be below pre-pandemic levels.
AAA estimates 600,000 South Carolinians will travel at some point over the weekend. Most, they predict, will drive despite the high gas prices.
The current average in the state is $2.81 with the cheapest prices in the Upstate, according to AAA.
Upstate local Regina Bullions said she's headed to North Carolina for a horse. She said neither the pandemic or the high gas prices have slowed her travel.
"I have this theory that I will live until I die. So I just do what I want to do," she said. "It's probably as dangerous getting on a horse as going out."
But other people are changing their plans. Katherine Porter said her family traveled earlier this year, but won't take any other trips for a while.
"The stress of the airports and the testing, everything that we had to do to get there and get back, took a little bit of the fun out of the travel part of it. So we don't have additional plans for a while," Porter said.
