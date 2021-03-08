CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, AAA Carolinas said gas prices in both North and South Carolina are continuing to rise, becoming the most expensive since April of 2019.
According to AAA, North Carolina’s gas price average has climbed 22 cents since mid-February, while South Carolina’s average climbed 23 cents.
“Many factors are causing an uptick in prices at the pump including rising crude oil prices, a tightening of supply following last month’s winter storm and an increasing demand,” said Tiffany Wright, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas said in a news release. “I wouldn’t be surprised if prices went up another 5 to 10 cents in the coming days.”
The group said North Carolina's gas price average currently sits at an average of $2.57. This is 28 cents more expensive than a month ago and 36 cents more expensive than last year. South Carolina's current gas price average is $2.51. This is 29 cents more expensive than a month ago and 41 cents more expensive than last year.
AAA Carolina said pump prices are increasing as refinery utilization is at an all-time low and crude oil prices surged by more than $2/bbl to $66/bbl on Friday, the highest price in nearly two years. The jump in crude followed OPEC’s surprise decision to minimally increase production in April.
"With refinery utilization at a record low, gasoline supplies tightening, demand modestly increasing and crude prices on the rise, cheap prices are in the rearview mirror for the immediate future," says AAA Carolinas.
The EIA’s report for the week ending February 26 shows refinery capacity at 56%, which is the lowest rate recorded by the agency. It is also 12 percentage points below last week and 18 percentage points lower than a year ago. EIA data also points to a decrease in gasoline stocks down to 243 million bbl, which is 3.5% below levels at the end of February 2020.
The group said at the end of last week, OPEC+ announced the decision to add only about 170,000 barrels per day to world markets in April. The industry had been expecting a production increase of about 1.5 million barrels per day in April, with more oil released in May, June, and beyond. This decision sent crude oil surging to the highest price point since April 2019. For this week, prices may continue to increase if the market remains optimistic about crude demand as vaccines become more widespread.
Click here for updated state and metro prices.
More news: Deputies: Greenwood man charged with attempted murder after shooting woman in leg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.