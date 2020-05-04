GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Ironically, gas prices have been significantly lower the last few weeks as many people are stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic.
However, that may soon change as many states slowly begin to reopen their economies and lift their stay-at-home orders. AAA Carolinas predicts that due to healthy stock levels combined with the reopening of many Southeastern states, those low gas prices could increase in the weeks ahead.
"With stay-at-home orders being lifted in various places, some states are beginning to slowly re-open their businesses," said Tiffany Wright, AAA spokesperson. "Those states will likely see gasoline demand increase and pump prices will more than likely follow suit."
Right now, according to AAA, North Carolina's average gas price decreased by one cent at $1.64 per gallon - which is 13 cents less than a month ago, and $1.07 cheaper than a year ago.
South Carolina's average decreased by two cents at $1.55 per gallon - 16 cents less than a month ago and 99 cents cheaper than a year ago.
The national price for gas per gallon is $1.78, which is $1.11 cheaper than it was last year during this time period.
AAA Carolinas says pump price fluctuation will continue across the country in coming weeks due to economies reopening, and motorists hitting the road once more.
MORE NEWS:
SC restaurants can offer outdoor dining options again. Here are the rules they must follow.
NC Gov. Cooper signs 2 coronavirus relief bills to provide over $1.5 billion in emergency funding
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.