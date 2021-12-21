GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Gas prices nationwide are continuing to fall ahead of one of the busiest travel weeks of the year.
AAA says the national average gas price is down to $3.31 per gallon. This is down the an average of two cents from last week.
Gas prices statewide are averaging about $3 per gallon, which is 13 cents lower than last month, according to AAA.
AAA shows prices of gas in Greenville averaging at $2.98 per gallon and Spartanburg averaging at $2.96 per gallon.
Crude oil prices took a dip in the last month also causing the shrinking prices at the pump.
Now with demand up due to the holidays, there's no guarantee these lower prices will last.
MORE NEWS: 'We're trying': Transportation industry faces record lows, highs during holiday rush
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.