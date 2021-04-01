GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) -- Thursday, April 1 kicks off the first day of distracted driver awareness month and AAA has launched a new campaign to bring more awareness.
AAA says with more people getting vaccinated and feeling comfortable about returning to work or traveling, they expect to see more drivers on the road.
This would also mean a possible increase in accidents.
The National Highway traffic Safety Administration says distracted driving has become a deadly epidemic on the roads. According to a AAA expert, things like texting, talking on the phone, setting navigation, adjusting audio, applying makeup, and even eating have contributed to a 10 percent increase in distracted driving deaths in just one year.
AAA says putting your phone away when you get in the car, setting your navigation before you drive, or pulling over if you need to adjust it will help limit distractions on the road.
They also suggest asking a passenger to help and putting you phone on "do not disturb" to avoid temptation to use it while behind the wheel.
To learn more about driving safely join the pledge to not drive distracted. It's all part of the Disconnect and Drive campaign from AAA.
MORE NEWS - DHEC: More than 2 million vaccine doses given in SC, more than 17% of state population fully vaccinated
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.