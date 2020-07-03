GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- AAA is predicting the first drop in summer travel in a decade as the Fourth of July weekend kicks off. However, their report says of those who do travel, most will be driving, which has state troopers reminding people to be careful.
"We hope you have a great fourth of July, but we want you to have a safe one, as well," said South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper Joe Hovis.
While it might not be the volume of traffic you typically see for the Fourth, Hovis said it's more than drivers have experienced over the last several months.
"People will be going to different places, some of our resort spots throughout the state or even out of state," Hovis said. "People [are also] just staying at home, going to the grocery store. But it's going to be an increased volume of traffic."
AAA's report said road trips will make up 97% of summer travel this year, totaling about 680 million trips.
That may sound like a lot, but those numbers are down 3% from last year.
Fewer people on the roads may have helped lower traffic fatalities. Hovis said there have been 35 fewer deaths in South Carolina this year compared to the same period last year.
While it's not a significant drop, he said it's a start. However, their goal is always zero.
"Is it an achievable goal? Of course it is, but really it all starts with you, the driver, the person sitting in that car," Hovis said.
That's the approach state health officials want people to take when it comes to lowering COVID-19 numbers, too.
They say if you do leave home this weekend, make sure you social distance and wear a mask.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.