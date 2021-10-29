ATLANTA (AP) — Hank Aaron's imprint is on the World Series. His number 44 was on the outfield grass at Atlanta's Truist Park for Game 3. His impact is also evident on the game's managers, Houston's Dusty Baker and Atlanta's Brian Snitker. Aaron was responsible for convincing Baker to sign with the Braves as a teenage outfielder in 1967. As the Braves’ farm director, Aaron set the path for Snitker’s long career as a coach and manager. When it was clear Snitker had no future as a catcher or first baseman, Aaron offered an opportunity to remain in the game as a coach.
