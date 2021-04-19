COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- AARP SC says they sent letters to Gov. Henry McMaster and legislators asking them to use new federal resources to expand access to in-home and community-based care.
AARP officials say that Congress passed a new law in march that enhanced funding for Medicaid home and community-based services (HCBS). The law also created a temporary enhanced federal matching percentage (FMAP) for state HCBS expenditures from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022. The law adds that the enhanced FMAP must supplement current state HCBS Spending under South Carolina's Medicaid program.
According to AARP SC, they are requesting that Gov. McMaster and state legislators use the FMAP funds to Help HCBS beneficiaries modify their homes to their functional limitations and access assistive technology software, equipment, or products. AARP SC also requests that FMAP funds go to additional services that support HCBS such as; personal care supports, adult day services, and other caregiver support services.
New generations Adult Daycare Center CEO, Johnny Belissary, said in a press release, “as a Home and Community Based provider of Adult Day Services and Homecare services accepting any additional federal money would be greatly appreciated and needed. Our industry is very fortunate to have two legislators like Representatives Murrell Smith and Bill Herbkersman that understand the needs of South Carolina’s elderly and disabled population. They have long understood the needs of individuals that receive Home and Community Based services but any additional help from the federal government would indeed be helpful. Given the difficulties all providers had because of the pandemic the timing is right and the need is ample.”
