GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Harley-Davidson of Greenville will hold a charity bike run in partnership with the Greenville chapter of ABATE of South Carolina on Saturday to support the Julie Valentine Center.
Registration for the event begins at noon on Apr. 17 at the Greenville Shrine Club on Beverly Road. The ride is expected to leave from the Shrine Club at 1:15 p.m. and will end at Harley-Davidson of Greenville located at 30 Chrome Drive.
In addition to the ride, a silent auction and 50/50 raffle will be held.
Food and drinks will be available during the event.
Proceeds from the event will go towards the Julie Valentine Center, which serves as an advocate for victims of sexual assault and child abuse. The nonprofit offers various services like victim advocacy, parent training classes and counseling.
MORE NEWS: North Spartanburg firefighter released from hospital after battle with COVID-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.