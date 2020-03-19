Abbeville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Abbeville Area Medical Center has confirmed one positive case of COVID-19 reported by to them by DHEC. The hospital says it could take between two and four days for the CDC to confirm the case.
According to the hospital, the case was identified through the Fast Track system AAMC had put into place to help reduce exposure to the virus.
Officials say patients presenting with respiratory symptoms are being triaged in an area in front of the hospital and are being asked to return to their cars, call a dedicated phone number to register and wait for a phone call with further instructions. Patients are then taken through a special entrance to be evaluated by a physician.
“We discovered the case because we are being aggressive in our care and planning for the virus,” stated Dr. Trey Moore, Family Medicine physician at the Healthcare Center and AAMC Emergency Room physician. “My best advice is to only seek medical care if your symptoms are severe. Otherwise quarantine at home.”
The hospital says as of Thursday morning, 26 patients had been tested for COVID-19. Three have been reported as negative by DHEC, and only one positive, which has now been sent to the CDC for confirmation.
If you have reason to suspect exposure to the Coronavirus, by either recent travel or contact with a patient confirmed to have the Coronavirus, officials ask you to contact your healthcare provider.
If you are having mild symptoms, self-quarantine and do not come to the hospital or your doctor’s office, AAMC said.
