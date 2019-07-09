Abbeville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, Governor Henry McMaster's Office announced that Stoll Industries would be expanding its Abbeville County Operations.
The $1.1 million investment will create 30 jobs over the next five years. The expansion, which will be a 17,000 square foot expansion for production areas, is expected to be completed in January of 2020.
Stoll Industries produces custom metal fireplace doors, screens, metal wall panels, countertops and more.
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved a $100,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Abbeville County to assist with costs related to this project.
Stoll Industries Operations Manager Darris Stoll said, “At Stoll Industries, we believe our mission to our community and country is to be intentional in our actions, building an environment of honesty and faith that creates a platform for God in the workplace.”
Anyone interested in applying for a job with Stoll Industries can go here.
More news: Deputies: 2 women charged for cruelty, starvation after more than 60 animals seized from home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.