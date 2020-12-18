COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A class AA football powerhouse is bringing the hardware home after a perfect season.
Abbeville took home the AA championship Friday night with a hefty win against Marion. The Panthers tacked 37 points on the board while Marion eked out a single touchdown.
The scoring started late in the first quarter, with Navi Marshall taking a pass from Thomas Beauford in with 3:13 left on the clock for the quarter. A kick from Addison Nickles sealed the first seven points in. Less than a minute of game time later, Marquise Jackson recovered a fumble and punched in six more points, but a subsequent kick from Nickles Failed. With just 1:16 left in Q1, Martico Jackson ran it in for six more points, but the pass from Beauford didn't make it, ending the first quarter with the Panthers up 13 with nothing on the board yet from the Swamp Foxes.
The second quarter of play saw no scores until the middle of it. Nickles kicked in a field goal to add three points onto the Panthers' tally, but the Swamp Foxes would respond with 1:11 left in the first half. Q Crawford ran the ball in to get six points on the board for Marion, but Austin Larrimore couldn't kick in the extra point. At halftime, Abbeville commanded a 22-6 lead.
That lead would only expand in the second half of play. In the third quarter, Zay Rayford got an 80-yard kickoff return to score six more points with 11:46 left on the clock, and Marshall rushed the ball in for two additional points, widening the Panthers' lead to 30-6.
The fourth quarter sealed the fate for the Panthers and Swamp Foxes. Abbeville's Sincere Ceasor capitalized on a 72-yard fumble recovery, and a Nickles kick took the Panthers up to 37-6 with 10:50 left in the game. In the end, Marion couldn't make up the 31-point deficit.
The Panthers didn't lose a single game in their 2020 season. This championship is their 11th state championship.
