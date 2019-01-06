ABBEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Abbeville City firefighters say they responded to a house fire Sunday morning on Secession Avenue.
Firefighters received the call around 4:25 a.m. Upon arrival, crews reported they found a single wide mobile home that was 50% engulfed in flame.
Thankfully, there were no injuries as a result of the fire.
The Red Cross has been called in to assist one adult in the process of rebuilding.
At the moment, firefighters say the cause of the fire remains unknown.
