ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Abbeville County Animal Services is diligently working to provide aid to a dog who was found severely emaciated and suffering from various wounds.
The agency said the animal was picked up from Narrow Way in Calhoun Falls the night of July 5. At the time, he was severely dehydrated and emaciated.
They say both of his eyes are infected, his ears have been badly cropped and are infected, and his entire body is covered in puncture wounds that are also infected.
Photos of his injuries were posted on the agency's Facebook page. Many of the pictures are graphic, so viewer discretion is advised.
They believe the poor dog may have been involved in a dog fighting operation, but has not shown them any aggression while he receives help.
Anyone who may know something that can help the agency find his owners, or any information regarding the operation of dog fighting in Abbeville County is asked to come forward.
The Humane Society of the United States offers a $5,000 reward upon the conviction of a reported dog fighter.
In the meantime, Abbeville County Animal Services says the dog is being stabilized and receiving treatment. They're urgently asking for someone to help give him a nice place to recover.
