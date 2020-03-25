ABBEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Abbeville County Director David Garner said Wednesday the county was taking additional steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus, including closing all facilities to the public.
The county landfill and convenience centers will remain open, but the convenience centers will operate on limited hours. Beginning on March 30, all convenience centers will only be open from 1 -6 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sundays. The landfill on Gassoway Farm Road will continue to operate normally.
Additionally, the county library will offer eCards to any resident who does not have a current library card. These cards can be used to access to online resources and downloads. eCards can be obtained by phone at (864) 459-4009, Monday through Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
People who are unable to conduct business by phone due to county office closures are are asked to mail any payments due via check or money order.
The county said any additional changes will be announced at www.abbevillecountysc.com.
