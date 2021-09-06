ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Abbeville County Coroner's Office confirmed that a man died over the weekend on a hunting property off of Hwy. 72.
According to a release from the coroner, the deceased was located about a half mile into the woods by first responders on Saturday.
The man was identified by the coroner as Robert Morgan, 70, of Taylors.
Foul play is currently not suspected as an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, according to the release.
