ABBEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Abbeville County Sheriff's Office has asked for help identifying vandals who drove through a cemetery and did “doughnuts” in a vehicle.
The vandalism happened on March 2 at the historic Salem Cemetery on Salem Cemetery Road.
In addition to the landscape damage, deputies said the vandals also damaged and disturbed grave markers and headstones.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office.
