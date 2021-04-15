ABBEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Abbeville County Sheriff's Office says that a suspect escaped law enforcement after being arrested by Abbeville police on Thursday.
The sheriff's office says the suspect got out of the police patrol car and fled the scene.
ACSO says that the suspect was caught a short time after.
The identity of the suspect and the charges he was wanted for have not yet been released.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: SC House passes in-person learning bill; bill now heads back to Senate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.