ABBEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, Abbeville County reissued a state of emergency due to the resurgence in COVID-19 infections.
According to Abbeville County's Facebook post, all facilities within the county will remain open to the public however, visitors are required to wear a face mask within these facilities.
Any questions regarding if a business can be conducted, contact the department you with to conduct business with at 86-366-2400.
More news: Police looking for suspect involved in armed robbery at gas station in Anderson Co.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.