ABBEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Abbeville County School District's interim superintendent confirmed Monday that one student at Abbeville High School has tested positive for COVID-19.
Below is the statement from Dr. Gary:
We had a student diagnosed a week ago. She only attended three classes when we were notified. We notified each student/parent with a letter both hand-delivered and a copy mailed. The school followed our protocol accurately, each class was properly social distanced and masks were worn in the classes. The student ate lunch by herself.
Abbeville County Schools began their new school year on August 17.
MORE NEWS -
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.