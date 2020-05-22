Abbeville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Abbeville County officials say effective Tuesday May 26, all county facilities will reopen to the general public.
This includes:
- Administrative complex
- Animal Shelter
- Law Enforcement Center
- Courthouse
- Landfill/Convenience Centers
- Fire Department
- Library
Beginning May 26 when entering any of these facilities the public will be required to comply with locally posted precautions and maintain social distancing. They will also be required to follow these procedures and guidelines:
- Visitors will have their temperature checked through a contactless thermometer at the front desk upon entering. Any visitor exhibiting a fever of 100.4 or greater will not be allowed admittance.
- Visitors will be required to wear a face mask while in any facility (except library). Visitors already wearing a mask will be allowed to use their own. Any visitors lacking a face mask will be provided one.
- It is still preferred that if your business can be conducted via phone, email, fax, or mail you please utilize one of those methods to avoid any unnecessary potential transmission of COVID-19. If you have a question regarding if your business can be conducted via one of these methods, please call the department your business is with ahead of time and they will be happy to answer those questions for you.
It is still encouraged that as much business as possible be conducted via phone, mail, email, or online to avoid any unnecessary risk of exposure. Only the necessary number of individuals should enter a facility to conduct business.
The county says absentee voting is ongoing at this time. A temporary room has been set up at the Administrative Complex outside of council chambers to allow for a large enough area to social distance while voting. In person absentee voting is available from 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.
County officials say only 25 patrons will be allowed in the library at one time. Patrons should make every attempt to wear a face mask or covering but officials say it is not required.
All of these changes will remain in effect for the foreseeable future.
