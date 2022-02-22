Racial Injustice-South Carolina-Statue

FILE - A statue of former U.S. vice president and slavery advocate John C. Calhoun is raised by crews after its removal, June 24, 2020, in Charleston, S.C. The statue still hasn't found a new home and a lawsuit says it was illegally removed and should be put back up. Charleston leaders and officials at South Carolina’s State Museum announced Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 they have started talking about a deal bringing the statue to the museum's Columbia site, but there are plenty of details to hammer out and Charleston City Council must agree to a long-term loan of the bronze figure of the staunch advocate for slavery. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, file)

 Meg Kinnard

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Abbeville County Council voted to receive, if offered, a statue of South Carolina statesman John C. Calhoun.

The City of Charleston removed the statue of Calhoun from Marion Square in 2020. For years, some residents called for the statue's removal, citing Calhoun's support of slavery.

The Abbeville County Director said council voted 5-2 in support of receiving the statue.

According to the county, the statue would likely be located at a historical site or museum if it were transferred to the Upstate.

Calhoun was born in Abbeville County.

"The county has not and does not plan to pay any fees or moving costs for the statue," said County Director David Garner.

The City of Charleston said the statue is currently being housed in a secure location and they are in discussion with the state museum about the future of the monument.

