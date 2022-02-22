ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Abbeville County Council voted to receive, if offered, a statue of South Carolina statesman John C. Calhoun.
The City of Charleston removed the statue of Calhoun from Marion Square in 2020. For years, some residents called for the statue's removal, citing Calhoun's support of slavery.
The Abbeville County Director said council voted 5-2 in support of receiving the statue.
According to the county, the statue would likely be located at a historical site or museum if it were transferred to the Upstate.
Calhoun was born in Abbeville County.
"The county has not and does not plan to pay any fees or moving costs for the statue," said County Director David Garner.
The City of Charleston said the statue is currently being housed in a secure location and they are in discussion with the state museum about the future of the monument.
