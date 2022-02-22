FILE - A statue of former U.S. vice president and slavery advocate John C. Calhoun is raised by crews after its removal, June 24, 2020, in Charleston, S.C. The statue still hasn't found a new home and a lawsuit says it was illegally removed and should be put back up. Charleston leaders and officials at South Carolina’s State Museum announced Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 they have started talking about a deal bringing the statue to the museum's Columbia site, but there are plenty of details to hammer out and Charleston City Council must agree to a long-term loan of the bronze figure of the staunch advocate for slavery. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, file)