COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The SCHSL announced Thursday that the Class AA Football State Championship game that had been set for Friday, December 4 has been postponed due to a COVID-19 case.
Officials said Abbeville High School and Marion High School were expected to play for the AA title at Spring Valley High on Friday at 5 p.m.
“While this is a very unfortunate turn of events, we appreciate the school’s decision to practice the safety measures recommended by the Department of Health and Environmental Control,” said SCHSL Commissioner Jerome Singleton in a news release.
Singleton said the Class AA Football Championship will be rescheduled once a venue has been reserved and the teams confirm their ability to compete. All tickets purchased will be honored at the rescheduled game.
Singleton added, “A state championship game is one that forfeiture should be avoided if possible. This scenario affords us the opportunity to adjust our schedule to accommodate the competing schools.”
MORE NEWS - Police ask for help locating 3 teens from Mauldin, not seen since Tuesday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.