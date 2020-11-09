ABBEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Monday that an Abbeville man had been arrested on 11 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.
Wilson said Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Abbeville County Sheriff's Office arrested 34-year-old Benjamin Davis Henderson on November 3.
Investigators received a Cyber Tipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which Wilson said led investigators to discover that Henderson created, distributed, and possessed files of child sexual abuse material.
Henderson is charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree; three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree; and five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree.
Each count carries a maximum penalty of 10 to 20 years is Henderson is convicted.
