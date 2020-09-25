ABBEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Solicitor David Stumbo announced Friday that an Abbeville man is headed to prison for two decades for his role in a violent home invasion from Due West.
Stumbo said Kyron James Lamar Bailey, 24, changed his plea to guilty on charges of second-degree burglary (violent), armed robbery, and attempted murder before the start of his trial earlier this week for the May 2018 incident in Due West, as well as unrelated charges of domestic violence and strong arm robbery.
The judge sentenced Bailey to 20 years in prison for all charges.
In May of 2018, Stumbo said Bailey and two other men broke into a Due West home with the intent of stealing a firearm and other items. Bailey held a girl at gunpoint and shot another woman who lived in the home during the course of the robbery. The shooting victim had to be airlifted to the hospital due to her injuries.
“What should have been a peaceful day at home in Due West turned into a nightmare that will not be soon forgotten,” Solicitor Stumbo said in a news release. “I am pleased that a violent criminal like Kyron Bailey and his co-Defendants will be behind bars for the foreseeable future."
PREVIOUSLY - Fundraiser planned for woman shot several times during home invasion
