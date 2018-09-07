(Abbeville, SC/ FOX Carolina) - An Abbeville man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after being convicted Thursday for brutally beating and raping a woman in 2017.
Solicitor David Strumbo said Lawrence Alando Postell, 35, was found guilty of first-degree burglary, second-degree criminal sexual conduct, first-degree assault and battery, and kidnapping after a three-day trial.
The judge sentenced Postell to 25 years in prison on the charge of first-degree burglary as well as on the charge of kidnapping, 20 years in prison on the charge of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, and 10 years on the charge of first-degree assault and battery. All sentences will be served concurrently.
Postell broke into a woman’s Calhoun Falls home in May 2017. He then brutally beat and raped the woman. The victim was able to escape after the attack and a neighbor called 911. Police found her badly beaten and fully nude. Officers took the victim to the hospital where a rape kit was completed by a doctor. Stumbo said the doctor, who was qualified as an expert witness, testified that it was the most brutal rape case he had ever seen.
“Lawrence Postell is a dangerous, violent criminal,” Solicitor Stumbo said in a news releae. “It is beyond the realm of comprehension to most citizens of our circuit that attacks this vicious can actually happen because it defies any sense of moral decency. My office will continue to be the voice of these victims in the courtroom and will fight tooth and nail to see justice done.”
