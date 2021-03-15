ABBEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Abbeville police said Monday they are investigating two recent shootings that left people injured.
Chief Ronald Bosler said the first shooting happened on March 13 around 9:45 p.m. The victim in that shooting was shot in the lower leg.
The second shooting happened Monday morning just after 6 a.m. The victim in that case was shot in the upper leg. Bosler said both shootings took place at the Hickory Heights Apartments on Cambridge Street.
Bosler said no arrests had been made as of Monday afternoon and that the investigations were ongoing.
