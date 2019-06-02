ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Police are investigating two drive by shootings that took place on June 1st, luckily with no injuries.
Police say one shooting happened just after 3 a.m. on McGowan Avenue and the second took place shortly after on Cambridge Street.
Nothing was hit and nothing was damaged in the first shooting.
During the second shooting, 60 rounds were fired through a house.
Fortunately, there were no injuries, police say.
No arrests have been made, but both are now under investigation.
